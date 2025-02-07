Video shows car on train tracks after crash that caused huge delays

This video shows a crashed car on train tracks in Salford that caused significant disruption to train services between Manchester and Liverpool on Friday.

The driver, a man in his thirties, was arrested on suspicion of drunk driving and taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The incident occurred around 2am on Friday, causing damage to the railway and overhead electric cables.

Network Rail engineers are working to repair the damage, but the line is expected to remain closed for most of the day.

Passengers planning to travel between Liverpool and Manchester are advised to check with their train operator for updates.