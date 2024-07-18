Teenager trapped in sand up to neck rescued after 6-foot hole collapses

A 16-year-old girl who was buried in sand up to her neck after a 6ft hole she dug partially collapsed on a beach in San Diego was rescued on Tuesday, 16 July.

The teenager became trapped beneath 6 to 8 feet of sand, the San Diego Fire-Rescue Department said.

Emergency services could only see her head and arms sticking up, Lifeguard Lt. Jacob Magness said during a press conference.

They used shovels to free the trapped girl.

She later walked out of the hole uninjured, Magness said.