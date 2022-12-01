US Navy ships narrowly avoid head-on collision in San Diego Bay

Two US Navy warships were forced to take evasive manoeuvres to avoid a head-on collision in San Diego Bay on Tuesday.

Video captured by San Diego Webcam shows the guided-missile destroyer USS Momsen entering the harbour as the dock landing ship USS Harpers Ferry exits.

The ships appear to be moving directly towards each other before the Momsen makes a hard turn to the left to avoid the larger ship.

While there were no injuries or damage to the ships as a result of the manoeuvres, the US Navy is now investigating the incident.

