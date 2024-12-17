Sara Sharif’s father Urfan Sharif “derived grim satisfaction from a campaign of violence,” a judge said as he sentenced him for the murder of the schoolgirl.

Delivering remarks at the Old Bailey on Tuesday, 17 December, Mr Justice Cavanagh said: “You plainly derived grim satisfaction from your campaign of violence against Sara.”

Urfan and Sara’s stepmother Beinash Batool, 30, were found guilty of her murder after inflicting a deadly campaign of abuse which saw the schoolgirl being hooded, restrained and beaten during her short life.

Sara’s uncle Faisal Malik, 29, was also convicted of causing or allowing her death after a jury at the Old Bailey deliberated for nine hours and 46 minutes.