Sara Sharif plays guitar and sings in unseen home video

Sara Sharif was filmed playing the guitar and singing in unseen home footage which has been released after three members of her family were found guilty over her death after years of horrific abuse.

The 10-year-old’s father Urfan Sharif, 42, and stepmother Beinash Batool, 30, were found guilty of her murder and her uncle Faisal Malik, 29, was convicted of causing or allowing her death following a trial at the Old Bailey.

Sara died after suffering a catalogue of injuries which included a traumatic brain injury, 25 fractures, an ulcerated burn to her buttocks, human bite marks and scalding wounds.

Sentencing has been adjourned until Tuesday, 17 December.