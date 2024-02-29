A school headteacher has dismissed the government’s plan to increase term-time absence fines.

Parents in England who take their children out of class without permission will now face higher fines as part of a drive to boost school attendance following the pandemic.

School absence fines currently start at £60, rising to £120 if they are not paid within 21 days. But the DfE has said fines will now start at £80, rising to £160.

However, headteacher Karl Harrison believes the increase will not deter parents from taking children out of school without permission.

“If you’re saving £1000 or £2,000 on a holiday, what’s an extra £20 in a fine?” he questioned, noting that term-time holidays are much cheaper.