Footage shows smoke rising from a school bus after a driver was killed in a fiery crash in New York on Wednesday afternoon (27 September).

Police said the bus was carrying 22 high school students and three adults eastbound on Lake Road in Webster at around 1:15pm, when a Toyota pulled out into its path.

The driver of the car died in the crash, while one child and one adult were taken to hospital.

According to local reports, the bus belongs to the Wayne Central School District.

“No life-threatening injuries were sustained by students or school personnel,” a statement from the district read.