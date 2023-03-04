Children crossing road have narrow escape after car fails to stop for school bus

Two schoolchildren had a narrow escape after a car failed to stop for a school bus picking them up in North Carolina.

Despite a law in the state making it illegal to pass a stopped school bus, the vehicle can be seen speeding down the road, almost hitting the two children who had to run out of the way.

“Clearly, this call could have been beyond tragic, and thankfully we are praising this child’s quick thinking instead of what the alternative could have been,” Iredell County Sheriff wrote, sharing the video on social media.

