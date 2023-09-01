Primary school hall damaged as area closed off due to concrete concerns

Footage shows damage at a hall inside a primary school that has been affected by sub-standard reinforced autoclaved aerated concrete (Raac).

Parks Primary School in Leicester is one of more than 100 schools, nurseries and colleges in England that have been told by the Government to close classrooms and other buildings that contain a form of concrete that is prone to collapse.

It comes just days before the new school year is due to start.

Some schools will be forced to shut completely, with thousands of pupils now at risk of having to start the year taking lessons online or in temporary accommodation.