Scotland first minister: Finance secretary Kate Forbes announces leadership bid

Finance secretary Kate Forbes has announced her bid to succeed Nicola Sturgeon as leader of the Scottish National Party (SNP) and First Minister.

The MSP for Skye, Lochaber and Badenoch, has promised “competent leadership to deliver independence.”

Health secretary Humza Yousaf and former minister Ash Regan have also announced that they will stand in the running.

Last Wednesday (15 February), Ms Sturgeon announced her resignation, describing how the role “takes its toll on you and all around you”.

