Woman disrupts SNP conference and demands public inquiry into disgraced NHS surgeon

Humza Yousaf’s speech at the SNP independence convention was disrupted by a former patient of disgraced NHS Tayside surgeon Professor Sam Eljamel.

The woman was heard calling for a public inquiry into the Dundee surgeon, who harmed dozens of patients before he removed himself from the GMC register in 2013.

Scotland’s first minister was heard saying “let’s not boo” before stepping off stage to console the distressed woman.

“Look at me, look what he’s done to me,” she then says, as she stands face-to-face with Mr Yousaf, adding that sometimes she wants to just “give up”.

“You’re the only one that can give me a public inquiry.”