Video: Van full of fireworks explodes after vehicle set alight in Clydebank

A van containing fireworks was deliberately set on fire in the early hours of Sunday, 23 February, in Clydebank, Scotland, police said.

The blaze set off the explosions, with rockets shooting into the sky above Braes Avenue at around 1am.

Nearby buildings were evacuated and roads were closed as the fire was put out, police added.

No injuries were reported.

Police are treating the fire as “wilful” and are appealing for information about the incident.

They have asked for the public's help to trace a man who was seen heading in the direction of the canal path around the time, who is described as white, in his 30s, of slim build and with a shaved head.