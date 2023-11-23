Sean Penn wept over death of Ukrainian fighter pilot he took to see Top Gun

Sean Penn wept for a Ukrainian fighter pilot, who he took to see Top Gun: Maverick in Washington, D.C.

Penn speaks to Piers Morgan in an interview on Wednesday, 22 November about his documentary on Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, called ‘Superpower.’

Penn struck up a relationship with pilot Andriy Pilshchykov while shooting the documentary on Ukraine’s war against Russia, calling him a“very poetic creature,”

“He was a great leader. He is a guy who believed he owed his country his service.” Penn added.