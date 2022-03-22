Ketanji Brown Jackson is appearing before the Senate Judiciary Committee for day two of her confirmation hearings.

She will be the first black woman to sit on the court should she be confirmed by Congress, following Joe Biden’s nomination last month.

On the first day of her hearing, Ms Brown Jackson vowed to serve “fear or favour”.

“I also believe in transparency... that people should know precisely what I think and the basis for my decision,” she said on Monday.

