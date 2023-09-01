The mother of murdered Olivia Pratt-Korbel has said the “voice” of families and victims should be the last thing offenders hear before they are sent to prison.

Cheryl Korbel spoke to Good Morning Britain after successfully campaigning for a law change that means judges will soon be able to compel offenders to face their sentencing.

“It’s really important, it’s not an easy job to do a personal impact statement,” Ms Korbel said on Friday 1 September.

“For the offender, the families and victims, their voice should be the last thing they hear before they go down.”