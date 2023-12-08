Thousands line streets as Shane MacGowan’s funeral procession travels through Dublin

Thousands of fans have lined Dublin city streets to say farewell to Shane MacGowan, who died aged 65 on 30 November 2023.

The funeral procession for The Pogues singer began on Friday morning, with a horse-drawn carriage pulling his coffin from Shelbourne Park Stadium (8 December).

As the cortege passed the crowd, applause rang out and fans celebrated the singer by cheering.

MacGowan’s coffin is making its way to St Mary’s of the Rosary Church, where a public funeral will be live-streamed at 3:30pm.