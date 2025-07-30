Dramatic bodycam video shows the moment a sheriff’s deputy leapt into action to save his colleague after she was accidentally exposed to fentanyl during an arrest.

Officers from the Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office in South Carolina responded to reports of a woman passed out behind the wheel of an SUV in the town of Bonneau on Saturday (26 July) afternoon.

During the search of the suspect, the female deputy discovered a clear plastic bag and a folded dollar bill both containing an unknown substance.

After touching the money, the female deputy fell to the ground while calling for Narcan, the brand name for over-the-counter naloxone, which counteracts an opioid overdose.

After two doses were administered, the deputy appeared to revive. She was taken to hospital and has subsequently been released.