Ship carrying 70,000 litres of fuel sinks during Super Typhoon Saola

A fishing boat carrying 70,000 litres of fuel sank off the Philippines during Super Typhoon Saola, sparking oil spill fears.

The ship, ANITA DJ II, had set out from Navotas Port in Manila but sank in rough seas around seven nautical miles off Cape Santiago in Calatagan town, Batangas province, on August 27.

Footage shows the water slowly swallowing the tip of the vessel during the storm.

The Coast Guard Station (CGS) Batangas said they were notified by local police about the capsized ship and deployed a search and rescue team to bring the 13 crew back to shore.