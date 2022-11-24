Martin Lewis has shared a simple tip on how to receive additional discount from major online retailers.

The MoneySavingExpert suggests “abandoning” a shopping basket with an item in will prompt the shop to send an additional discount code to convince you to buy.

“Just leave that shopping basket with the stuff in and often, not always, you will be sent an additional code to try and sweeten you to come back and buy,” Lewis said.

He suggested the trick has worked for websites such as Asos, Next, Currys, Wayfair and more.

