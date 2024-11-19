Watch the terrifying moment a Siberian tiger smashes through a resident’s gate in China, as a person flees in fear.

Believing the gate would protect him, the homeowner in Hangtai Village, Heilongjiang province, was caught off guard when the tiger charged with incredible force, smashing the gate open.

While the resident escaped, another villager wasn’t as fortunate.

Local media reported that the resident suffered a bite to his left hand, but doctors were able to save the limb.

Authorities tracked the tiger, believed to have come from nearby Caomao Ding Mountain, sedated it, and safely removed it from the area.