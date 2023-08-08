This is the incredibly powerful moment Irish radio stations play Sinead O’Connor’s hit Nothing Compares 2 U in a unique tribute for her funeral.

As the singer’s funeral cortege reached the end of the seafront in Bray at 12.30pm on Tuesday, Irish radio stations, all played the incredibly moving song in unision.

Since O’Connor’s death on 26 July, there has been an outpouring of grief, with many people leaving handwritten notes outside her former home thanking her for sharing her voice and her music.