Watch: Singapore Airlines boss apologises to passengers after deadly flight

The chief executive of Singapore Airlines has recorded a video message, apologising to passengers hit by deadly turbulence on Flight SQ321.

One British passenger died and dozens more were injured when the aircraft encountered severe turbulence en route from London Heathrow to Singapore on Tuesday (21 May).

The plane was forced to make an emergency landing in Bangkok and seven of the 30 people wounded remain in hospital there in a serious condition.

“We are very sorry for the traumatic experience that everyone on board SQ321 went through,” Goh Choon Phong said in a video shared on social media by the airline.