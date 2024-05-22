Singapore Airlines passenger describes ‘traumatic’ turbulent flight that left man dead

A Singapore Airlines passenger has described his experience on a turbulent flight that left one person dead.

The flight from London - bound for Singapore - fell into an air pocket while cabin crew were serving breakfast before it encountered turbulence, prompting the pilots to make an emergency landing in Bangkok on Tuesday 21 May.

Flight tracking data showed the plane had plummeted 6,000 feet in a matter of minutes.

A 73-year-old British man died during the incident, likely due to a heart attack, and 30 other people were injured.

“I really can’t think it could have lasted more than a few seconds, but it was an incredibly scary experience,” Andrew Davies told Sky News.