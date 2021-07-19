Two skydivers have nabbed the Guinness World record for most high fives in a single skydive.

Amazing footage shows daredevils Emily Aucutt and Josh Carratt slapping each other’s hands in mid-air. The duo had to get 30 high and low fives and managed 32 within their 63.3 second freefall.

The challenge was sponsored by Carex to promote its hand sanitisers. The hand wash brand said it wanted to help people feel confident about getting back together safely as coronavirus restrictions ended in England on Monday.