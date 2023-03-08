Three drug dealers hide from police on roof of a cannabis factory

Three men have been jailed following a raid on a Somerset cannabis factory, which saw the drug dealers hide on the roof to avoid police detection.

The Nailsea warehouse building was quickly surrounded after a member of public alerted the police, who caught the trio using a drone.

Gerald Dosku, 26, Keli Bicaku, 35, and Bledar Bardhi, 32, were responsible for the £200,000 worth of drugs seized, and will serve 18 months behind bars.

