Watch: Tornado flips car on South Carolina highway as Idalia moves across state

Footage captures the moment a car carrying two people was flipped into the air by a tornado in South Carolina, as Idalia tore through the state.

The vehicle was travelling through severe rainfall near Goose Creek on Wednesday afternoon (30 August) when gusts of wind threw it up in the air.

Authorities said the incident caused minor injuries, but no major damage was reported in the area.

Idalia descended on South Carolina on its way out to the Atlantic Ocean, leaving a trail of flooding and destruction stretching back to Florida, where it first roared ashore as a major hurricane.