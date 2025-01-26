Kemi Badenoch blames social integration for deadly Southport attack

Watch the moment leader of the conservative party Kemi Badenoch blamed “social integration” for the deadly southport attack.

Axel Rudakubana, 18, admitted killing three girls and stabbing 10 others last July in Southport, which was followed by days of nationwide rioting.

“If you’re being inculcated in hate, you’re not integrating well”, Badenoch said during an interview with Laura Kunsburg.

The effort we make to make people feel apart of the whole, is very limited” she added.