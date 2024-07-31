Nigel Farage has rejected criticism that comments he made online had “whipped up” rioters in Southport, as the Reform UK leader was branded “nothing better than Tommy Robinson in a suit”.

Mr Farage doubled down on remarks he made in a social media video in which he questioned “whether the truth is being withheld from us” following the killings of three girls in a knife attack at a Taylor Swift-themed holiday club on Monday (29 July).

The newly-elected MP has come in for strong criticism from Brendan Cox, husband of murdered MP Jo Cox, who told BBC Radio 4’s Today programme on Wednesday (31 July) that Mr Farage’s remarks were “right out of the Trump playbook” and make him “nothing better than a Tommy Robinson in a suit”.