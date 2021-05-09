Democrat Stacey Abrams slammed Republicans for pushing what she called a “big lie” about voter fraud, an essentially non-existent phenomenon, to enact new voting restrictions that end up disenfranchising people of colour, which she said was a tacit endorsement of those who stormed the Capitol to overturn the legitimate election results.

“They’ve had the luxury of not having to think about it,” the Georgia representative said in an interview with CBS Sunday Morning, which will air in full on Sunday May 9.