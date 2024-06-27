Jump to content
Oliver Browning | Thursday 27 June 2024 17:45 BST

Keir Starmer stamps word ‘change’ on mug as he gets hands dirty making pottery

Sir Keir Starmer visited a bone China factory on Thursday 27 June and stamped the word “change” onto a mug made by celebrity potter Keith Brymer Jones.

The Great Pottery Throw Down expert judge made the mug as he chatted to the Labour leader about apprenticeships for craftspeople at a factory just outside Stoke.

After Sir Keir pressed the Labour campaign slogan into the mug, he presented it to the cameras and crowd and said “brilliant, as clear as anything... change”.

“Right, now I’ve got another 600 for you,” Brymer Jones joked, as the pair shook hands.

