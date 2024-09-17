Diane Abbott has accused Sir Keir Starmer of treating her like a “non-person” during a race row over comments made by a major Tory donor.

In March, The Guardian reported that Frank Hester had told colleagues that looking at Ms Abbott makes you “want to hate all black women”.

Ms Abbott, a veteran Labour MP, said she expected more support from the prime minister and her party, having been left feeling in danger by Frank Hester’s comments.

She went on to claim that Sir Keir “never reached out to me personally and did treat me as a non-person”.