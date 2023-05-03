‘One million’ state pensioners are missing out on hundreds of pounds, according to Martin Lewis.

On Good Morning Britain on Wednesday (3 May), the MoneySavingExpert founder explained that many are eligible for pension credit but are not claiming it.

The top-up is extra money to help with living costs for those over state pension age and on a low income.

It is separate from a state pension, and people may be eligible for the payment even if they have other income, savings, or their own home.

