Moment Steve Bannon’s press conference interrupted by Burger King heckler
This is the moment Steve Bannon’s New York press conference is interrupted by a heckler asking: “When is the next insurrection?”
The man, dressed in a red suit, bandana and sunglasses, asked Trump’s former White House adviser if they could “storm the Burger King” before being led out by security on Tuesday (29 October). “I’m wondering when is the next insurrection, and can we storm the Burger King after this, can we do it?” the man asked, as Bannon laughed awkwardly.
The man addedL“Doesn’t he look great now, we were in Danbury together. You don’t remember me? We were lifting weights and stuff in the weight room. When’s the next insurrection?”
