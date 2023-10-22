Car left stranded and sinking on collapsed bridge as Storm Babet batters Scotland

A car near Dundee has been left stranded on a collapsed bridge after Storm Babet caused heavy flooding in the area.

Footage shows the damaged vehicle - with a smashed windscreen - sinking into the ground as water rushes around it.

A lengthy clean-up is getting under way in flood-hit areas of Scotland after the storm brought unprecedented damage and disruption.

The red and yellow weather warnings covering Dundee and the north-east of the country have expired and conditions are expected to improve on Sunday 22 October, but the Environment Agency has warned that flooding from major rivers could continue until Tuesday.