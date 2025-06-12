Watch as storm chasers drive into the heart of a huge hailstorm

Watch as storm chasers drive into the heart of a massive hailstorm to learn more about the weather hazard that causes billions of dollars of damage every year.

Footage from the Associated Press shows a team of meteorologists setting up radar systems and cameras in the Great Plains in order to monitor the hail and “make better forecasts”.

Victor Gensi, co-lead scientist of ICECHIP, the first US hail-focused field campaign in over 40 years, said: “We want to know that a storm is going to produce baseballs and that storm is only going to produce golf balls. And if we can constrain those forecasts, the people receiving that information will be better served.”

Student meteorologist Katie Wargowsky said she has to ignore her “natural instincts to hide” and “know that you are changing the world one storm at a time”.