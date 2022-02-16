Storm Dudley starts to brew in parts of northern England and Scotland

Two storms set to batter the UK this week with winds of up to 90mph predicted, which could put lives in danger, forecasters have warned.

Storm Dudley is expected to hit northern parts of the UK on Wednesday and Thursday, before Storm Eunice arrives on Friday.

The Met Office has issued weather warnings for high winds, effective across the country.

The weather forecasting organisation has suggested that the incoming storm may cause disruption to transport, danger to life and “damage to buildings, such as tiles blown from roofs.”

