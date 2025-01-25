Co-op building collapses in Falkirk as Storm Eowyn batters Scotland

An exterior wall of a Co-op store in Falkirk collapsed due to high winds as Storm Eowyn battered Scotland on Friday, 24 January.

"If you needed an indication as to the severity of Storm Eowyn - this is the Co-op in Denny this afternoon. Thank goodness it was closed," local radio station Central FM shared in a Facebook post.

There were no injuries according to Police Scotland who attended the scene after the damage, which left the inside of the building exposed, was reported.

A 20-year-old man in Ireland became the first confirmed Storm Eowyn-related death after a tree fell on his car at 5:30am in Donegal.