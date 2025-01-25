Watch: Footage shows deadly Storm Eowyn’s fury as 100mph winds batter UK and Ireland

Storm Eowyn, with winds reaching 100 mph, wreaked havoc across parts of the UK and Ireland, leaving destruction in its wake.

On Friday morning (January 24), a member of the Weather & Radar team battled fierce winds as he gathered data along the coast of Co. Clare, Ireland. Footage from Glasgow, Scotland, showed a petrol station roof torn off.

The storm also caused widespread travel disruption, grounding over 1,070 flights and affecting around 150,000 passengers. Experts warn that the chaos could persist into the weekend as the storm continues to batter the region.