A man in Nottinghamshire has been rescued after severe flooding left him stranded on a shed roof.

In a video shared by Leigh Holmes, Highfields technical rescue crews are seen pulling the man through deep floodwater in Nottingham on a dinghy.

“This video shows Highfields technical rescue crews rescuing a male who was stranded on a shed roof surrounded by flood water,” he wrote.

“Thank you to our crews for keeping our communities safe,” Nottinghamshire Fire and Rescue Service wrote, re-posting the video on social media.

A major incident has been declared amid widespread flooding in the Midlands, with Nottinghamshire County Council warning residents who live in flood risk areas should be prepared to evacuate their homes.