Car drives through floodwater as Storm Henk brings heavy rain to UK

A car drives through a flooded road in Eardisland, Herefordshire, as Storm Henk batters much of southern England and Wales with heavy rain and strong winds.

Coastal areas could see gusts of 70-80mph on Tuesday 2 January, while inland areas could see 50-60mph winds as the storm, named by the Met Office, sweeps across the country.

Forecasters said there is a good chance that power cuts could occur, with probable damage to buildings, travel disruption and a chance of injury or loss of life from flying debris.