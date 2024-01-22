Storm Isha: Runaway suitcase blown across Edinburgh Airport tarmac

Storm Isha hit Scotland on Sunday, 21 January, creating an entertaining scene for passengers at Edinburgh Airport.

Footage from the airport shows the solitary suitcase being blown across the apron by heavy winds, as passengers watch on and laugh.

Many planes were grounded or re-routed, with one flight to Edinburgh ending up in Cologne, Germany, after it was unsafe to land in Scotland.

Flights are expected to resume at Scottish airports, but passengers are urged to check ahead before travelling.

Most of the UK was under amber alert from Sunday to Monday, but parts of northeast Scotland faced a rare red alert, indicating a likely risk to life.