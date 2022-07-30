Train drivers strike outside Leeds train station

Rail passengers suffered travel disruptions on Saturday (30 July) as thousands of train drivers went on strike over pay disputes and worsening working conditions.

Leeds station has experience limited service as another national rail strike is underway.

Seven train companies had several members of Aslef trade union walking out for 24 hours, halting services across England.

Football fans and people attending the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham were among those affected, as more strikes are also planned next month over pay disputes.

