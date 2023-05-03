Last government-arranged evacuation flight from Sudan lands in UK

The last government-arranged flight carrying British nationals out of Sudan has arrived back in the UK.

Evacuees arrived at Birmingham airport at 4.58pm on Tuesday 2 May after a four-hour and 40-minute flight from Larnaca, Cyprus, having been taken out of Port Sudan on Monday.

The group arrived on a Titan Airways Airbus A321 and were the last of 2,341 people evacuated by the government on 28 flights since fighting broke out in the African nation three weeks ago.

