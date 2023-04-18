Sudan’s RSF enters grounds of country’s intelligence headquarters

Sudan paramilitaries Rapid Support Forces (RSF) entered the grounds of the country's military intelligence headquaters on Monday, 17 April, as they continued to fight with the army.

According to reports on Tuesday, both groups have agreed 24-hour ceasefire from 6pm local time (4pm GMT).

The UN says at least 185 people have died and more than 1,800 have been injured in violence that began on Saturday.

Fighting has erupted over tensions stemming from a transition from military to civilian rule after a 2021 coup.

