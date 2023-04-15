Gunshots were heard as sustained firing broke out in Khartoum, Sudan, on the morning of Saturday, 15 April, amid continuing tensions between the country’s military and powerful paramilitary forces (Rapid Support Forces).

US ambassador to Sudan John Godfrey said he was sheltering in place “as Sudanese throughout Khartoum and elsewhere are doing” after arriving in the capital late on Friday.

Tensions between the army and the paramilitary have escalated in recent months, stemming from a disagreement over how the RSF should be integrated into the military and who should oversee the process.

