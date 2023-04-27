A British-Sudanese father has shared footage of his flat covered in bullet holes amid intense fighting in the country.

Munir Salman, who has dual citizenship, was at his Khartoum home with his three children when the flat was caught in the middle of a gunfight when Sudanese armed forces were ambushed by Rapid Support Forces (RSF) officers outside.

While he and his family waited to fly to the UK via Larnaca, Cyprus, Mr Salman said: “I had to tell [my children] it was like a game and told them it was like hide-and-seek.”

