Suella Braverman responded to Gany Lineker's comparison of her new asylum policy to that of Nazi Germany.

The home secretary said she was "disappointed" with the remark, describing it as being "unhelpful" to compare the bill to 1930s Germany.

"We're on the side of the British people here," she said on BBC Breakfast, adding it's "plain to see" that they've "had enough."

Lineker tweeted that it was "an immeasurably cruel policy" phrased "in language that is not dissimilar to that used by Germany in the 30s."

