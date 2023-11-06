Big Issue founder slams Suella Braverman’s rough sleeping ‘lifestyle choice’ claims

The founder of The Big Issue has hit back at Suella Braverman’s comments as the home secretary seemed to suggest rough sleeping was a lifestyle choice.

Lord Bird called for “grown-up thinking” about homelessness as he responded to the home secretary’s comments on her desire to restrict the use of tents by homeless people in UK towns and cities, as she argued it was a “lifestyle choice”.

Ms Braverman said many of those who sleep in tents are “from abroad” and insisted there is no need given the alternatives and support available to rough sleepers.

Responding, Lord Bird said: “It is a human rights abuse to allow them to rot in the streets and die 10 or 15 years later.”