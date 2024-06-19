Mother of Manchester Arena attack victim confronts Sunak during radio interview

Rishi Sunak was confronted by the mother of a Manchester Arena bombing victim over delays to introducing a law in her son’s memory.

Figen Murray has been campaigning for tougher security measures at public venues after her son Martyn Hett was among the 22 killed in the 2017 suicide bombing at an Ariana Grande concert.

The prime minister told her, just hours before he called the general election, that he would bring in Martyn’s Law before the parliamentary summer break.

But on Wednesday 19 June, Ms Murray told Mr Sunak that “there has been nothing” since he promised her 18 months ago that he would “hurry up” and pass the law.

The PM, appearing on LBC, responded by stressing his commitment to enacting Martyn’s Law if the Tories defy opinion polls and hold on to power at the election.