Rishi Sunak brands Keir Starmer ‘Sir Softy’ in fiery PMQs exchange on crime

Rishi Sunak branded Sir Keir Starmer "Sir Softie" for being what he called "soft on crime [and] soft on criminals."

The Labour leader was previously director of public prosecutions at the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS).

It comes after the Labour party released a series of attack adverts against the Tories, with one alleging that the prime minister “doesn’t believe” adults convicted of sexually assaulting children should go to prison.

According to Office for National Statistics estimates in England and Wales for the year ending September 2022, total crime decreased by 10 per cent compared with the year ending March 2020.

